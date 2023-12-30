EU warns Israeli offensive in Gaza ‘continues causing heavy toll’

“Israeli ground offensive in central Gaza continues causing a heavy toll in spite of IDF (Israeli army) obligation to protect civilians – bombing on the Maghazi refugee camps was one of the deadliest and now displacement of further 150,000 people reported,” Josep Borrell said on X on Friday.

“A new pause in hostilities is urgent,” he added.

On Nov. 24, a week-long humanitarian pause began in Gaza under which a prisoner swap was implemented between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel.

Since Hamas’ cross-border attack on Oct. 7, Israel has continued relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 21,500 Palestinians and injuring 56,000, according to local health authorities.

On Nov. 10, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman revised the official death toll of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, lowering the figure to around 1,200 people, and since then, Tel Aviv has not provided any additional information about the casualties.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.