EU claims allies have ‘credible information’ Iran delivered missiles to Russia, warns of sanctions

“We are aware of the credible information provided by allies on the delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia,” EU spokesman Peter Stano stated on Monday.

On Friday, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York dismissed reports claiming that Tehran had transferred ballistic missiles to Moscow.

“Iran’s position vis-à-vis the Ukraine conflict remains unchanged. Iran considers the provision of military assistance to the parties engaged in the conflict—which leads to increased human casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and a distancing from ceasefire negotiations—to be inhumane,” the mission announced in a statement.