EU calls for ceasefire in Gaza, stops short of taking action against Israel

Thursday’s summit noted a report issued last week by the bloc’s diplomatic service, which found that Israel was likely flouting human rights obligations under the EU-Israel Association agreement. Yet, the bloc stopped short of acting on the assessment or ditching the 25-year-old accord.

“The European Council calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional release of all hostages, leading to a permanent end to hostilities,” the EU announced in a statement.

Amid growing accusations – backed by rights groups and United Nations experts – that Israel is starving people in Gaza, the EU ordered a review of its association agreement with Israel in May. The assessment, sent to member states last week, was restricted.

But several media outlets quoted informed diplomats as saying that the findings highlighted Israel’s blockade on Gaza, the killing of civilians, attacks on hospitals and mass displacement of Palestinians in the territory, as well as the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

With a growing chasm between countries critical of Israeli abuses, such as Ireland and Spain, and Israel-backers Germany and Hungary, the summit’s conclusions on Thursday featured an attenuated statement that deplored “the unacceptable number of civilian casualties and the levels of starvation” in Gaza.

It postponed “discussions on a follow-up” to the report until next month.

The timid statement came despite a push by Spain and Ireland to suspend the EU-Israel agreement, which was signed in 2000 and underpins trade ties between the two entities.

Gaza’s Government Media Office announced on Thursday that at least 549 Palestinians had been killed near GHF sites since it began operations one month ago. The war has killed 56,156 people in total, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

EU leaders called on Israel to lift its blockade on Gaza “to allow immediate, unimpeded access and sustained distribution of humanitarian assistance” to Gaza.

They also condemned the escalation in the West Bank, noting “increased settler violence” and “the expansion of illegal settlements”.

The EU remains Israel’s largest trade partner.