Friday, May 12, 2023
Erdogan’s rival accuses Russia of election ‘deep fake’

By IFP Media Wire
Kemal Kilicdaroglu

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main election rival of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, issued a warning to Russia, accusing Moscow of responsibility for the release of fake material on social media ahead of Sunday's ballot.

Kilicdaroglu, who has a slight lead over long-time leader Erdogan according to opinion polls, did not specify to which material he referred.

A third presidential candidate, Muharrem Ince, withdrew from the race on Thursday citing a faked “character assassination” carried out online. He gave few details.

Kilicdaroglu accused Turkey’s “Russian friends” of responsibility for “the release in this country yesterday of montages, plots, deep fake content…”

“If you want to continue our friendship after May 15, withdraw your hand from the Turkish state. We are still in favour of cooperation and friendship,” he said on Twitter on Thursday in both Turkish and Russian.

There was no immediate comment from Russian officials.

