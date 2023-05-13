Saturday, May 13, 2023
Erdogan says ready to vacate office if loses presidential election

By IFP Media Wire
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he is ready to vacate his office if he loses presidential polls on May 14.

“We came to power in Turkey democratically. And they way we came to power, we will do everything necessary for democracy if our people decides otherwise (votes for the opposition candidate),” he stated in an interview with the Turkish media ahead of the elections.

“We will consider any election outcome as legitimate,” he added.

He expressed confidence that people would support him and his party at the upcoming polls.

The presidential election in Turkey will be held on May 14. Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu are the main contenders for the presidency. In order to win, a candidate must secure at least 50% plus one vote. Otherwise, a runoff election will follow on May 28. Analysts don’t rule out such an option.

