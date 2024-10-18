Envoy: Iran, Russia to sign comprehensive agreement during President Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow 

In an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen news network in Moscow, Kazem Jalali stated that the comprehensive agreement, which covers all aspects of the bilateral relations, is ready for signing.

He explained that although the agreement was ready to be signed in the Russian city of Kazan, the presidents of both countries decided to sign it later.

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his Iranian counterpart for a bilateral visit to Moscow, which President Pezeshkian accepted.

Plans for the visit will be made following the BRICS summit.

The comprehensive agreement aims to enhance cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields, reflecting the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Iran and Russia have maintained a strategic partnership for many years, with cooperation spanning various fields such as energy, defense, and trade.

Both countries have faced international sanctions and have worked together to mitigate their impact on their respective economies.