Eight family members fall into 50-meter agricultural well in Iran’s Kuhdasht

By IFP Editorial Staff
Eight members of a family in Iran’s western city of Kuhdasht fell into a 50-meter-deep agricultural well on Saturday, according to Kuhdasht Governor Morad Naseri.

So far, only one individual has been rescued and is receiving medical care.

The incident occurred after a child initially fell into the well. In a tragic sequence of events, other family members — including the child’s father and brother — entered the well one after another in an attempt to rescue him, only to become trapped themselves.

Emergency response teams, equipped with long rescue ropes, breathing devices, and oxygen tanks, were dispatched immediately after the alert was raised.

An additional rescue team, as well as four ambulances, were also placed on standby.

Governor Naseri confirmed that the rescued individual was transported to Kuhdasht Hospital and is currently under intensive care.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

