Details emerge on Iranian women’s rights advocate, media personality Zahra Mirzaei’s murder 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Zahra Mirzaei, a 36-year-old Iranian women's rights activist and a PhD candidate in law, was brutally murdered in her Tehran home in what authorities describe as a premeditated crime by her cousin and his wife, allegedly motivated by greed. 

According to her family, the cousin claimed he was experiencing serious relationship issues and sought confidential help. Trusting his request, Mirzaei invited the couple to her home.

Once inside, the attackers assaulted her with a hammer and then fatally slashed her throat.

Investigators say the perpetrators wrongly assumed Mirzaei possessed a significant amount of gold. After the murder, they discovered she owned little of value.

They were arrested hours later, with the stolen jewelry still in their possession.

Mirzaei lived with her mother and sister in a three-story family home. Her sister discovered the body after repeated unanswered calls. Authorities found signs of an attempted arson at the scene.

Mirzaei’s last public statement was a tweet criticizing the return of the anti-violence bill against women from parliament to the government.

