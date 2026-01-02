Defense minister: Iran’s missile capability is neither negotiable nor destructible

Aziz Nasirzadeh added that no one in the Islamic Republic believes the missile issue should be brought up in the negotiations.

He said Iran’s missile capability cannot be destroyed by bombs, negotiations, or the cowardly assassination of scientists and commanders, because this knowledge is embedded in the minds and thinking of Iran’s children and is actively present in universities and among the country’s youth.

Nasirzadeh said this capability cannot be dismantled even through resolutions or political pressure.

He maintained that the issuance of resolutions by countries with only a 250-year historical record will have no impact on the missile power of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Nasirzadeh referred to the enhancement of the country’s defensive capabilities, adding that Iran’s current capabilities are far beyond those during the 12-day war.

He underlined that if the Islamic Republic of Iran faces any threat, the response of the armed forces will be delivered with full force, decisiveness, and without any consideration.