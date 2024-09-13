Data: Dengue fever cases in Iran rise to 184

Shahnam Arshi, the head of the Health Ministry’s Center for the Management of Infectious Diseases told ISNA news agency, “42 cases of local transmission have been recorded, 11 of which have been identified in Bandar Lengeh in Hormozgan province, and 31 of them in Chabahar in Sistan-Baluchistan province, both in southern Iran.

Arshi further said, based on the statistics, 131 cases have a history of traveling to the United Arab Emirates, 9 cases have a history of traveling to Pakistan, one of the patients had traveled to Oman, and one of them to Benin in Africa.

The Iranian health official said the mosquito-borne viral disease has so far claimed one life in Iran.

The most common symptoms of the acute viral disease are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. In severe cases, it will have hemorrhagic manifestations.