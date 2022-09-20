Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Covid-19 in Iran: Over 230 patients in critical condition

By Ehsan Ghasri
COVID in Iran

The death toll from the coronavirus in Iran closed to 144,500 on Tuesday, according to official figures. More than 230 patients are in intensive care units nationwide.

Some 25 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,344, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

992 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 159 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,321,972 patients out of a total of 7,544,540 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

233 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,068,347 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,464,782 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,156,600 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

