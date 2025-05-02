Concerns raised about safety at Iran’s ports following deadly Shahid Rajaei port explosion

Abdoljalal Iri told Asr-e Iran news website that fire hydrants at the port failed to function properly in the critical early moments of the blaze, delaying containment efforts.

Iri stated that initial findings suggest both managerial and infrastructure shortcomings, particularly in firefighting equipment, contributed to Saturday’s incident that claimed 70 lives and left hundreds of others injured.

A comprehensive report is being prepared for presentation to parliament to identify systemic weaknesses.

“There are legitimate concerns that such accidents could occur at other ports,” Iri said, calling for increased oversight by authorities, particularly the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

The lawmaker confirmed that parliament’s Construction Committee plans to inspect other major ports, including Imam Khomeini and Chabahar, and summon relevant officials for questioning.

Iri emphasized that definitive conclusions about the causes would require thorough documentation, urging authorities to act promptly on the findings.

Preliminary reports blame negligence as the main cause of the deadly incident, but the final official report is yet to be released.