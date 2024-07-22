China ambassador to Tehran says Chinese firms willing to invest in Iran

In a meeting with an Iranian media delegation, Zong Peiwu called on Iranian media to introduce the economic activities of Chinese companies in Iran and added that this cooperation is beneficial for both parties.

Referring to the comprehensive 25-year cooperation plan between the two countries signed in 2021, Zong Peiwu said that to implement this plan, we must successfully carry out the projects currently on the agenda. For instance, we can continue cooperation within the framework of China’s “Belt and Road Initiative.”

The Chinese ambassador also welcomed the export of high-quality agricultural products from Iran to his country and added that a channel for importing Iranian products was opened last year.

He stated that the volume of trade between Iran and China exceeds that of Iran and all European countries combined, adding that China has been Iran’s largest trading partner for several consecutive years, and Iran is one of China’s most important export destinations.

The Chinese ambassador also considered the role of international mechanisms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS important for deepening relations between Tehran and Beijing.

In another part of his speech, Zong Peiwu highlighted the importance of the Iran nuclear agreement (JCPOA) in preventing international proliferation and said that the JCPOA member countries that caused its failure and did not fulfill their promises must rectify their mistakes and pave the way for the revival of the JCPOA.

The Chinese ambassador also emphasized the creation of an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital, within the 1967 borders and based on United Nations Security Council resolutions.