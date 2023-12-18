Monday, December 18, 2023
Charity organization warns Gaza water system ‘completely collapsed’

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

The lack of water or sanitation in Gaza could soon become equally “dangerous” amid the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, according to a member of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders.

“The water system isn’t working anymore – it has completely collapsed,” Ricardo Martinez, who spent four weeks in Gaza during the war, said in an interview posted on the aid group’s website on Monday.

“People are being pushed to the limit, having to fight for their survival. At most, people have one litre of water per day – that’s for drinking, washing and cooking,” added Martinez, a logistics coordinator for MSF.

In addition to the lack of water, he stated some places in Gaza were without any fuel or electricity, further compounding the challenges faced by residents.

“Without fuel, the grinding mills are not working, so nobody has wheat – no wheat, no food. Trucks coming from Egypt are offloading aid to trucks in Gaza, but without fuel, these trucks are unable to move and distribute the aid,” he noted.

Israeli forces are deliberately blocking the delivery of water, food, and fuel, while willfully impeding humanitarian assistance, apparently razing agricultural areas, and depriving the civilian population of objects indispensable to their survival, according to the report.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Tel Aviv has also imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Since the start of the onslaught on Gaza, the Tel Aviv regime has killed over 19,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 51,000 others.

