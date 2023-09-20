Bolivia voices support for Palestinian self-determination

“With regard to the Israeli occupation of Palestine, we cannot continue to allow the suffering of the Palestinian people,” said Arce.

Arce, the left-wing president of Bolivia, also condemned “unilateral sanctions”, which he stated deprive people of basic human rights.

“A clear example of these measures – which are illegal, inhuman and criminal – is the economic and financial embargo imposed by the United States against Cuba,” Arce added.

“The restrictions imposed make it difficult to have access to food, medicine and other basic goods, creating human suffering.”