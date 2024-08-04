Biden believes Netanyahu ‘lying’ about Gaza ceasefire deal: Report

The official told the newspaper on Saturday that Netanyahu is ungrateful toward the United States and overlooks the substantial aid it has provided to Israel over the past 10 months of conflict.

“Biden realised that Netanyahu was lying to him about the hostages,” the official told Haaretz.

“He’s not saying it publicly yet, but in the meeting between them, he specifically told him, ‘Stop bullshitting me.'”

The recent development came as a high-level Israeli delegation made a brief visit to Cairo on Saturday in an attempt to resume Gaza ceasefire negotiations, Egyptian airport authority sources said.

The delegation returned to Israel hours later, Israeli media said.

Chances of a breakthrough appear low as regional tension has soared following the assassination of Hamas’s leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a top military commander from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, a Hamas ally.