Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation

According to the press service, the call was initiated by the Turkish side.

“The two heads of state discussed regional issues, including the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” it said.

The presidents exchanged views on the prospect for the development of relations between their countries.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated on Thursday that Azerbaijan had deployed its troops to the border with Armenia and the division line with Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku refuted his statement.

On the following day, Baku noted that Armenian was deploying troops to the border with Azerbaijan. According to the Azerbaijani foreign ministry, Armenia was “openly digging new trenches, building defensive installations.”

Amid the aggravating situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, Yerevan announced joint drill with the United States.