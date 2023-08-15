Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Azerbaijani forces open fire at EU observers: Armenia

By IFP Media Wire
Azerbaijan Security Forces

European Union observers and their car have come under shelling by Azerbaijani troops, the Armenian defense ministry has claimed.

“At around 0:20 p.m. (11:20 a.m. Moscow time) on August 15, Azerbaijani army units opened gunfire at European Union observers, who were on a patrol mission in the Verin Shorzha area, and their car. No one was wounded,” it announced on Tuesday.

In late June, top diplomats from the EU nations agreed to deploy a two-year civilian mission to Armenia. It was tasked to build up trust in border areas and create conditions for the normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

The mission includes around 100 members, including about 50 unarmed observers.

