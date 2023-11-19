Ayatollah Khamenei urges Islamic states to cut ties with Israel

“Some Islamic governments have condemned Israeli crimes in assemblies while some have not; this is unacceptable.”, Ayatollah Khamenei said Sunday before reiterating that the main task of Islamic governments should be to cut off Israel from energy and goods.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the comments while attending an exhibition showcasing the latest achievements of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force, including the Fattah 2, a new version of Iran’s hypersonic cruise missile.

Ayatollah khamenei denounced the racist Zionist regime for massacring several thousand children in Palestine, saying “The Zionists consider themselves as a superior race and they consider the rest of the human race to be inferior. That is why they have killed several thousand children without any remorse.”

He stressed that the events in Gaza revealed many facts that were hidden from people around the world: “One of these facts has been the support of the heads of Western countries for racial discrimination. When the president of the United States, the chancellor of Germany, the president of France and the prime minister of England support and help such a racist regime with all the things that they claim, it means that these men support racism, which is one the most despised issues in the world.”

Another point that Ayatollah Khamenei referred to regarding the issues in Gaza was the military and operational failure of the Zionist regime.

“In spite of the massive bombings in Gaza, the Zionist regime has so far failed in its action because they said from the beginning that their goal is to destroy and cripple Hamas and the Resistance, but after more than 40 days and after using all their military power, they have not yet been able to do this,” said the Leader.