Australia says to recognise Palestinian state in September

By IFP Media Wire
Australia will recognise a Palestinian state in September at the United Nations General Assembly meeting to add momentum for a two-state solution, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stated.

Albanese, who made the announcement following a cabinet meeting, said recognition will be predicated on commitments Australia received from the Palestinian Authority, including that Hamas would have no involvement in any future state.

“A two-state solution is humanity’s best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza,” Albanese stated at a news conference.

France and Canada last month said they planned to recognise a Palestinian state, while Britain has said it would follow suit unless Israel addresses the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territories and reaches a ceasefire.

