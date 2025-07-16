At least 875 Palestinian killed near Gaza aid sites: UN

Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for the UN rights office, told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday that 674 deaths occurred near GHF distribution sites.

Another 201 people were killed along aid convoy routes operated by the UN and other agencies, according to the official.

“The data we have is based on our own information gathering through various reliable sources, including medical, human rights and humanitarian organisations,” Al-Kheetan added.

The UN has called the GHF’s aid model as “inherently unsafe” and in breach of impartial humanitarian principles.

The foundation, which began operations in late May following an 11-week Israeli blockade, uses private US mercenaries for delivery.

It by passes the UN-led aid system, which Israel claims has been infiltrated by Hamas – an accusation that is not supported by independently verified evidence.

Last week, CNN reported that the main US government agency that distributes foreign aid raised “critical concerns” about a GHF just days before the Donald Trump administration announced $30m in funding for the organisation.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) in June wrote a 14-page confidential internal assessment criticising a request for funding submitted by the controversial GHF.

GHF was seeking $30m of its $100m operating costs from the State Department.

According to the assessment, which was obtained by CNN, at least nine elements normally required to obtain government funding were not included in the application, such as insufficient planning information ensuring Palestinians would actually receive aid.

One criticism was that the overall plan lacked “basic details” regarding a scheme to give out powdered baby formula in a Gaza area where clean drinking water is not available.

“I do not concur with moving forward with GHF given operational and reputational risks and lack of oversight,” a USAID official stated, concluding it would not be safe to move forward with the GHF organisation.