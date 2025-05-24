Aramco considers asset sales to free up funds: Reuters

Aramco is the world’s largest oil-producing company and the main source of Saudi state revenue. The firm will slash dividend payouts by nearly a third this year as lower oil prices hit its income.

The company has asked investment bankers to pitch ideas for how to raise funds from its assets, the people said.

They declined to say which assets could be sold or name the banks involved.

Aramco is looking to improve efficiency and cut costs, according to two other people with knowledge of the matter, and an option under consideration would be asset sales, one of them stated. The four sources declined to be named because they are not authorised to speak to media.

Aramco is the engine of the Saudi economy and its sprawling business includes units for aviation, construction and sports. It has retained majority stakes during previous asset sales such as its deals around its pipeline infrastructure.