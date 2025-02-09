Arab League, PGCC condemn Netanyahu’s comments on Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia

The Arab League announced in a statement that remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appearing to suggest the establishment of a Palestinian state on Saudi soil showed “a complete detachment from reality”.

“The logic behind them is unacceptable and reflects a complete detachment from reality,” the regional bloc’s chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit wrote, adding that ideas such as the one aired by Netanyahu during a recent media interview “are nothing more than mere fantasies or illusions”.

The six-nation Persian Gulf Cooperation Council has also “condemned in the strongest terms” the Israeli prime minister’s comment on the establishment of a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia.

Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said in a statement that “these dangerous and irresponsible statements confirm the approach of the Israeli occupation forces in their disrespect for international and UN laws and treaties and the sovereignty of states”.

He affirmed the “firm and steadfast position of the Kingdom and the GCC countries to support the Palestinian people in obtaining their legitimate rights”, the necessity of achieving a two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.

The official also renewed his call on the international community to “stand seriously and decisively against these aggressive Israeli statements, which pose a threat and danger to the security and stability of the region and the world as a whole”.