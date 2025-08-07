Another Palestinian baby dies of severe malnutrition in Gaza due to Israeli blockade

A medical source told Anadolu that 16-month-old Mohammed Zakaria Asfour lost his life at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis as a result of starvation-related complications amid a severe shortage of food and medicine due to the Israeli siege.

Activists shared videos on social media showing Mohammed’s extremely frail body and protruding bones.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 193 people, including 96 children, have died of starvation and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 due to Israel’s ongoing siege.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for 18 years and, since this March, has shut down all crossings, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid and worsening conditions for the territory’s population of 2.4 million.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, since July 27 Israel has allowed in just 843 aid trucks – far short of the 6,000 required to meet the daily needs of residents for just 10 days.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,000 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.