Analyst: Iran won’t outsource right to legitimate defense against Israel

In an interview with Tejarat News on Monday, Reza Nasri, an international law expert, said Iran has kept Israel, the US and Western states on the edge over the timing of its response to the Israeli assassination.

Nasri, however, dismissed reports that Iran might use its proxies in the region for reprisal in order to prevent a wider conflict, saying the Iranian military will directly get involved.

The pundit also noted that the assassination of the Palestinian resistance movement’s political leader blew back in the face of the Israelis after he was succeeded by Yahya al-Sinwar, the mastermind of the Hamas-led operation in Israel on October 7 last year.

“Even Israel was surprised by the assassination of Haniyeh and his subsequent replacement with Yahya al-Senwar,” Nasri said, explaining, “If a ceasefire agreement is reached in Gaza, it means it has made a deal with a person who directly led the October 7 operation, and it means a catastrophic political failure for Israel and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally.”