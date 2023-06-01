Amirabdollahian: Iran’s membership in SCO to be finalized soon

He made the comments to reporters in Cape Town, South Africa, where he is scheduled to join a meeting of the “Friends of BRICS,” a group of emerging economic power comprising India, Russia, China, South Africa and Brazil.

Iran has already filed an application for accession to BRICS.

“We pursued our membership in regional alliances including SCO, BRICS and the Eurasian Economic Union, and our membership in SCO will be finalized” next Iranian calendar month, he added.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defense organization. It is the world’s largest regional organization in terms of geographic scope and population, covering approximately 60% of the area of Eurasia, 40% of the world population.

Elsewhere, he elaborated on the measures taken by the Iranian administration in line with its policy of prioritizing ties with neighbors and regional countries.

In that regard, the top diplomat referred to a recent visit to Tehran by Oman’s Sultan as well as Iran’s diplomatic efforts towards normalization with Egypt.