Almost a third of Gazans ‘not eating for days’: UN

By IFP Media Wire

Almost a third of people in the Gaza Strip are "not eating for days", the United Nations food aid agency told AFP on Friday, adding the crisis has reached "new and astonishing levels of desperation".

The Rome-based World Food Programme had previously warned of a “critical risk of famine” in war-raged Gaza, over which international condemnation of Israel’s actions has been growing.

“Nearly one person in three is not eating for days. Malnutrition is surging with 90,000 women and children in urgent need of treatment,” a WFP statement said.

It added that 470,000 people are expected to face “catastrophic hunger” — the most critical category under the UN’s Integrated Food Security Phase classification — between May and September this year.

“Food aid is the only way for people to access any food as food prices are through the roof,” the WFP noted.

“People are dying from lack of humanitarian assistance.”

Aid groups have warned of surging numbers of malnourished children in Gaza, which Israel placed under an aid blockade in March amid its war with Hamas.

