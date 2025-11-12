IFP ExclusiveLocal

Ahvaz Mayor resigns amid public outrage over self-Immolation incident

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Khuzestan governor’s office says that Reza Amini, the mayor of Ahvaz, has resigned from his position after a deadly self-immolation incident in the southwestern Iranian city. According to a statement released by the governor’s office, several senior municipal officials have also been sacked.

They include the deputy for urban services, the mayor and deputy mayor
of district 3 of Ahvaz, and the head of the municipal enforcement office.
Reza Amini had been serving as the mayor of Ahvaz since September 2021.

Last week, a young man from Ahvaz set himself on fire in protest after municipal enforcement officers confiscated his business premises in the Zeytoun neighborhood.

The man, identified as Ahmad Baledi, later died in hospital.
The tragic incident sparked widespread public anger and reactions from citizens including social activists.

In the aftermath of the incident, the mayor of district 3 of Ahvaz and the head of enforcement office in that district were arrested.

On Tuesday, President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered the minister of interior to establish a special committee to thoroughly investigate the case and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks