Ahvaz Mayor resigns amid public outrage over self-Immolation incident

They include the deputy for urban services, the mayor and deputy mayor

of district 3 of Ahvaz, and the head of the municipal enforcement office.

Reza Amini had been serving as the mayor of Ahvaz since September 2021.

Last week, a young man from Ahvaz set himself on fire in protest after municipal enforcement officers confiscated his business premises in the Zeytoun neighborhood.

The man, identified as Ahmad Baledi, later died in hospital.

The tragic incident sparked widespread public anger and reactions from citizens including social activists.

In the aftermath of the incident, the mayor of district 3 of Ahvaz and the head of enforcement office in that district were arrested.

On Tuesday, President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered the minister of interior to establish a special committee to thoroughly investigate the case and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.