92% of Gaza homes destroyed in Israeli war: UN

“Families in Gaza face unimaginable devastation. According to the Protection Cluster, 92% of homes have been damaged or destroyed,” UNRWA said in a statement.

“Countless people have been displaced multiple times, and shelter is scarce,” it said, renewing its call for lifting the Israeli siege on the Palestinian enclave.

Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

On Sunday, the Israeli army began a broad ground offensive in the war-torn territory.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.