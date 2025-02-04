70 killed in West Bank by Israel since January: Health Ministry

The toll includes 38 in Jenin, 15 in Tubas, six in Nablus, five in Tulkarem, three in Hebron, two in Bethlehem, and one in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Israeli military launched a major offensive dubbed “Iron Wall” in the territory last month, shortly after the ceasefire in Gaza. The operation is especially focused on targeting Palestinian armed groups from the Jenin area.

The ministry added that in addition to the 10 children killed, the Israeli military also killed one woman and two elderly Palestinians.

On Monday, the presidency of the Palestinian Authority (PA) condemned the Israeli attacks, stressing that Palestinians would not accept resettlement plans or an “alternative homeland”.

“The [Israeli] occupation authorities are expanding their all-out war on the Palestinian people in the West Bank to implement their plans aimed at displacing citizens and carrying out ethnic cleansing,” spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

He added that Israel’s policies have left hundreds of people wounded and or detained, “in addition to the destruction of entire residential blocks in the Jenin and Tulkarem refugee camps, the displacement of thousands of citizens, and massive destruction of infrastructure”.

The Israeli escalation in the West Bank came after a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal took hold in Gaza on January 19, following 15 months of Israel’s genocidal war that reduced the enclave to rubble and killed nearly 62,000 Palestinians, including thousands who are missing and presumed dead.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, Israeli soldiers or settlers have killed at least 900 Palestinians.