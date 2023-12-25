At least 70 killed in Israeli raid on Gaza refugee camp

The fatalities at the Maghazi camp, east of Deir al-Balah, included at least 12 women and seven children, according to early hospital figures issued late on Sunday night.

Palestinian Health Ministry Spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qudra, late on Sunday said the toll is likely to rise.

“What is happening at the Al-Maghazi camp is a massacre that is being committed on a crowded residential square,” he added.

The nearest hospital to the camp is the Al-Aqsa Hospital but health facilities have been rendered non-functional across Gaza as Israel continues to bombard the territory for a third month, killing more than 20,400 Palestinians since October 7 and displacing more than 80 percent of the 2.3 million people who live there.

The Palestinian Red Crescent published footage of the wounded from the latest strike being transported to hospitals. It announced Israeli warplanes were bombing main roads in central Gaza, hindering the passage of ambulances and emergency vehicles.

Hamas issued a statement calling the airstrike “a horrific massacre” and said it was “a new war crime”.

The Al-Maghazi camp was attacked last month as well when at least 50 Palestinians were killed.