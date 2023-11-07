Over 60% of Gaza’s medical facilities out of service: PA minister

Al-Kaila said that 16 of 35 hospitals as well as 51 of 72 medical centers are no longer operational due to the fuel and medical supply shortages as well as the Israeli bombardment.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society has also issued an urgent appeal to international health and relief organizations to provide aid and supplies to Gaza, warning about the repercussions of fuel shortages in hospitals that are sheltering thousands of displaced people.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its military offensive nearly a month ago, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave confirmed Monday.

Ashraf Al Qudra, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, said at least 10,022 Palestinians in the enclave had been killed by Israeli strikes since October 7, including 4,104 children, 2,641 women and 611 elderly people.

Those numbers suggest about three-quarters of the dead are from vulnerable populations.

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) announced on Monday Israeli attacks have killed a Palestinian child every 10 minutes on average over the past month in Gaza.

“On average, a child is killed and 2 are injured every 10 minutes during the war,” the UNRWA said in a statement published on X.

“Protecting civilians in times of conflict is not an aspiration or an ideal; it is an obligation and a commitment to our shared humanity,” it added.