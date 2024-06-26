Over 60 percent of Europeans support suspending free trade with Israel: Poll

The polling, which was conducted by YouGov from 5 to 10 June, found broad public support for the idea in all surveyed countries.

Even in Hungary, Israel’s staunchest European ally, only 39 percent of respondents opposed the suspension of trade with Israel. The results are even lower in France (29 percent), the Netherlands (27 percent) and Belgium (23 percent).

Israel, flouting a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack last year by Hamas.

More than 37,600 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 86,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Human rights organizations have warned that thousands of people in the besieged enclave are facing the risk of famine amid ongoing Israeli devastating onslaught.