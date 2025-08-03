6 more die of starvation in Gaza, taking death toll to 175

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the total number of people who have died from starvation had now risen to 175, including 93 children.

Access to food, water, and medical supplies remains severely limited in the enclave due to an ongoing Israeli blockade, and poor distribution of aid by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has killed more than 60,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.