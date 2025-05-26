Nearly 50 killed in Israeli attacks on shelter, home in Gaza

A medical source told Anadolu news agency that the death toll from the Israeli airstrike on the Fahmi Al-Jirjawi school, which shelters displaced people, in Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighborhood has risen to 30.

A fire swept through the tents following the bombing, according Al-Aqsa TV and other local sources.

Eyewitness videos circulated online, showing burned bodies, many of them children, and others crying out as flames consumed their surroundings.

“Charred corpses and the screams of displaced people engulfed in flames were seen and heard from the site,” one report said.

In a statement, the Israeli army confirmed the attack, claiming that Hamas has turned the shelter into a “command and control center”. It, however, did not provide any proof to support its claim.

Meanwhile, in another deadly air raid, 19 more people were killed and others injured in an Israeli attack on a home in Jabalia town, northern Gaza, according to a medical source.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli strike “completely destroyed” a multi-story building, with dozens of displaced people residing inside.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.