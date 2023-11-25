Over 3,100 arrested in West Bank since October 7: Prisoner rights group

Seventeen Palestinians have been arrested by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since yesterday evening and until this morning, the Palestinian Prisoners Club announced Saturday.

According to the rights group, the total number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons since October 7 is now 3,160.

The 17 arrests come after the release of 39 Palestinian prisoners on Friday as part of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinians in the war-stricken Gaza Strip are experiencing a second day of relative calm absent of Israeli attacks as a temporary pause in fighting holds.

After almost 50 days of constant Israeli bombardment that has killed nearly 15,000 Palestinians in the enclave, a four-day truce came into effect from early Friday and appeared to be proceeding unhindered on Saturday.

As part of the truce, 24 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were released on Friday, 13 of whom are Israelis. More are expected to be let go, as the Israeli prime minister’s office said it had received a list of captives to be released on Saturday. Reports indicate 42 Palestinians are expected to be released in exchange for 14 captives in Gaza.

Friday also saw the release of 39 Palestinian women and children who had been detained by Israel, some of them for years. They returned to their homes in the occupied West Bank.

During the four days of the pause, at least 50 people are expected to be freed by Hamas, leaving an estimated 190 captives in Gaza. In exchange, 150 Palestinians are expected to be released by Israel.

The truce, which could potentially be extended, allowed the first aid deliveries since the start of the war to arrive in northern Gaza.