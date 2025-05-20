3 more UNRWA staff killed in Gaza, total surpasses 300

“Tragically, three more UNRWA staff were killed today,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a press briefing.

UNRWA announced Sunday the death toll among its personnel had reached “the gruesome milestone of 300,” most of whom were killed by Israeli forces along with their children and loved ones.

“The vast majority of staff were killed by the Israeli Army with their children & loved ones: whole families wiped out,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement.

“Several were killed in the line of duty while serving their communities,” he added.

“Nothing justifies these killings,” Lazzarini said, adding, “Impunity will lead to more killing. Those responsible must be held accountable.”

Established in 1949, UNRWA has served as a critical lifeline for Palestinian refugees, supporting nearly 5.9 million people across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

Nearly 2.4 million people in Gaza live completely dependent on humanitarian aid.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 53,000 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children.