Sunday, October 22, 2023
2 killed, 3 injured in power plant blast near Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff
In a devastating incident that sent shockwaves through the burgeoning town of Parand near the capital Tehran, an explosion at the local power plant has left two persons dead and three others injured.

The explosion, which rattled the town, was attributed to the negligence of power plant employees in maintaining the gas transmission line into the turbine.

Officials said that the injured victims were promptly transported to the hospital, where they are receiving immediate medical attention.

Assuring the public, the officials emphasized that the power plant’s overall operations remain unaffected, with only a specific section of the gas transmission line within the turbine requiring repairs and reconstruction.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing as authorities seek to understand the full scope of the tragedy and ensure the safety of the town’s power infrastructure.

