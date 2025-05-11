Media WireMiddle East

1,500 Gazans lost their eyesight during war

By IFP Media Wire

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has announced that around 1,500 Palestinians have lost their eyesight in the besieged enclave as a result of the ongoing Israeli war while about 4,000 others are threatened with the same fate.

Dr. Abdulsalam Sabah, the director of the Eye Hospital in Gaza City, said in a press release on Sunday that the health sector in the Strip is suffering from acute shortage in necessary medical equipment and consumables pertaining to the eye surgery, which led to the collapse of the surgical services.

He said that the hospital has only three reusable eye scissors that are being repeatedly used in ophthalmic surgeries, which pose threats to the patients’ lives.

The Eye Hospital in Gaza is about to declare complete stoppage to its services due to the near depletion of necessary medical equipment.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks