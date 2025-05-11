1,500 Gazans lost their eyesight during war

Dr. Abdulsalam Sabah, the director of the Eye Hospital in Gaza City, said in a press release on Sunday that the health sector in the Strip is suffering from acute shortage in necessary medical equipment and consumables pertaining to the eye surgery, which led to the collapse of the surgical services.

He said that the hospital has only three reusable eye scissors that are being repeatedly used in ophthalmic surgeries, which pose threats to the patients’ lives.

The Eye Hospital in Gaza is about to declare complete stoppage to its services due to the near depletion of necessary medical equipment.