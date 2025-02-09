At least 110 Palestinians killed by Israeli military in Gaza since ceasefire: Report

That means at least six victims per day, including both new ones who were killed directly by the Israeli army, along with those who succumbed to their prior wounds after Israel denied them the right to travel abroad for treatment.

More than 900 others have been injured since the ceasefire, averaging 47 injuries per day, the Geneva-based organisation added.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed a confirmed nearly 48,200 people and injured 111,640, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry. The Government Media Office has updated the death toll to at least 61,700 people, saying thousands who were missing under the rubble are now presumed dead.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.