Zelensky should hold elections: Trump

He appeared to issue a new challenge to Vladimir Zelensky, whose presidential term expired in May 2024, but has declined to organize a presidential election, citing martial law.

Zelensky was elected in 2019 and declared in December 2023 that Ukraine would not hold presidential or parliamentary elections while martial law remains in force. It was imposed after the escalation of the conflict with Russia in February 2022 and has since been repeatedly extended by parliament.

Trump told Politico that Kiev should no longer use the ongoing conflict as an excuse to delay a vote.

“They haven’t had an election in a long time,” Trump stated, adding, “You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore.”

Asked directly if Ukraine should go to the polls, Trump said “it’s time” and argued it was “an important time to hold an election,” adding that while “they’re using war not to hold an election,” Ukrainians “should have that choice.”