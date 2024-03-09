Yemen’s Hothis say struck US vessel, destroyers with naval missiles, drones

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a video statement on Saturday that Yemeni forces implemented “two qualitative military operations” targeting a ship and a number of American warship destroyers in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with a “number of naval missiles and 37 drones”.

“The first operation targeted the American ship ‘Propel Fortune’ in the Gulf of Aden with a number of suitable naval missiles, while the second operation targeted a number of US destroyers in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with 37 drones.”

“The two operations successfully achieved their goals,” he added.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to carry out their military operations in the Red and Arab Sea until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted,” the spokesman stressed.

Earlier on Saturday, top Yemeni official Mohammed Ali al-Houthi warned the US against the continuation of its hostile moves in the Red Sea, saying the Yemeni Armed Forces are fully aware of the “loopholes” of American aircraft operations in the strategic waterway.

“The heroes in the armed forces know about the loopholes that can be exploited while the take-off or landing of American aircraft on the ships,” Houthi wrote in an Arabic-language post on his X social media account on Saturday.

“I advise the United States and its allies to issue a decision not to fly at all.”

Speaking in a weekly televised address on Thursday, leader of the movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi stressed the United States is the main culprit in the Israeli genocide in Gaza and the silence of the international community on the regime’s crimes is a source of shame.