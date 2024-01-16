Linking Yemen’s attacks to Tehran meant to conceal Israeli crimes in Gaza: Iran’s UN envoy

In two identical letters addressed to UN Security Council António Guterres and rotating President of the UN Security Council Nicolas de Rivière on Monday, Iravani underlined that the ongoing Israeli genocide and barbaric massacres, which the Israeli regime is committing with the full support of the United States, is the root cause of the current situation in the Red Sea.

“The United States cannot deny or cover up the incontestable reality that recent incidents in the Red Sea are directly related to Israel’s continued atrocities against the Palestinian people in Gaza,” he said.

The Iranian diplomat noted that any attempt to attribute Yemeni retaliatory strikes to his country is a mere diversion from the reality on the ground in Yemen, as well as a distraction from the brutalities being perpetrated by Israel in Gaza.

“I wish to emphasize that the caretaker government in Sana’a maintains independent sovereignty, making decisions and taking actions in its own interest,” Iravani emphasized.

He also unequivocally condemned and categorically rejected the unfounded allegations made by the representative of the United States to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, against Tehran in the recent Security Council sessions, stressing that she has misappropriated the platform to disseminate falsehoods and exercise deliberate disinformation.

“Iran has never taken any activities in violation of Security Council Resolution 2216 (2015), including any engagement in the sale or transfer of arms or weaponry systems that would contravene this resolution. Furthermore, Iran has always advocated for resolving the Yemen crisis through political means,” Iravani added.

The Iranian UN ambassador also sharply criticized the United States, the United Kingdom, and their allies for their recent acts of aggression against Yemen, saying these countries bear full responsibility for the violation of international law.

Iravani finally urged the international community to unequivocally condemn the US and UK military aggression against Yemen, stating that the attacks amount to a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The relentless Israeli military campaign against Gaza has killed at least 24,100 people, most of them women and children. Another 60,800 individuals have been wounded.

Reports revealed that Israeli shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.

Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories after the regime’s aggression on Gaza.