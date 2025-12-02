Media WireAmericasEuropeAsia

World’s biggest arms producers increased revenue by 5.9% last year to record level: Report

By IFP Media Wire

The world’s biggest weapons-producing companies saw a 5.9% increase in revenue from sales of arms and military services in 2024 as demand was fed by the wars in Ukraine and Gaza as well as countries’ rising military spending, according to a report released Monday.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, said the revenues of the 100 largest arms makers grew to $679 billion in 2024, the highest figure it has recorded.

The bulk of the increase was down to companies based in Europe and the United States, but there were increases around the world — except in Asia and Oceania, where problems in the Chinese arms industry led to a slight fall.

Thirty of the 39 U.S. companies in the top 100 — including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics — posted increases. Their combined revenue was up 3.8% at $334 billion. But SIPRI noted that “widespread delays and budget overruns continue to plague development and production” in major U.S.-led programs, including the F-35 fighter jet.

