Rubio held a press conference along with National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and special envoy Steve Witkoff after meeting with the Russian delegation in Saudi Arabia’s capital. Moscow was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov, and Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The two sides discussed the conflict and a range of bilateral issues, including restoring diplomatic contacts. Both delegations hailed the meeting as constructive and positive.

Rubio said the issue of sanctions relief could be a part of a peace process aimed at putting an end to the Ukraine conflict.

“In order to bring an end to any conflict, there have to be concessions made by all sides,” the secretary of state stated. He did not elaborate on the potential concessions, adding that the issue has not been discussed with the Russian side yet.

The top US diplomat maintained that the process of sanctions removal would have to involve Washington’s allies in Europe as well.

“The EU is going to be at the [negotiations] table at some point because they have sanctions as well that have been imposed.”

The goal pursued by US President Donald Trump’s administration is to “bring an end to the conflict in a way that is fair, enduring, sustainable and acceptable to all parties involved,” Rubio said, adding that stopping the Ukraine conflict could open up some unprecedented opportunities for economic cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

The US would need to identify “credible opportunities… to partner with the Russians geopolitically, on issues of common interest and… economically on issues that hopefully will be good for the world and also improve our relations in the long term” once the Ukraine conflict is brought to an “acceptable end,” he said, adding that those opportunities could be “pretty unique” and “potentially historic.”

Over the past three years, the US and EU have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Moscow. This policy has cost American companies an estimated $300 billion in losses associated with leaving the Russian market, according to RDIF data.