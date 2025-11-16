Washington working to corner EU energy market: FT

Washington has also deliberately blocked a bid by Sweden-based Gunvor Group to acquire the foreign assets of Russian oil major Lukoil, according to the outlet.

Gunvor withdrew its $22 billion proposal after US officials accused the company of acting as “the Kremlin’s puppet.” Earlier in November, the US Treasury warned in a post on X that the company would “never get a license to operate and profit” if it pursued the deal.

The potential acquisition surfaced after President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions on Lukoil and another Russian oil giant, Rosneft, prompting the former to seek buyers for its overseas holdings.

The bid was announced as “US officials toured Europe as part of efforts to sell American energy and eliminate ‘every last molecule’ of Russian gas from the continent,” the FT wrote. The decision to block the deal came from “high up in the Treasury,” the paper reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Afterward, Washington issued a general license enabling other bidders to pursue Lukoil’s international assets, the FT reported. A US private equity firm, Carlyle, expressed interest this week, according to the report.

Lukoil on Friday confirmed only that it is in “ongoing negotiations on the sale of its international assets with several potential buyers,” without naming them.

US officials have openly stated their intention to replace Russia in the EU energy market. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in September that the United States was prepared “to displace all of the Russian gas that goes into Europe and all of the Russian refined products from oil as well.”

The Kremlin has condemned the sanctions as an “unfriendly step” but maintained it is still seeking “good relations with all countries, including the US.”

The restrictions on Lukoil are already affecting Europe. Earlier in November, Bulgaria curbed fuel exports to its fellow EU states amid supply concerns. Lukoil owns the country’s largest refinery, more than 200 gas stations and a major fuel transport network.