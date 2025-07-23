Veteran Iranian political figure Ahmad Tavakoli dies at 74

Tavakoli, who had suffered from Parkinson’s disease in recent years, was hospitalized earlier this month, following a heart attack and was placed in intensive care before passing away.

Born in 1951 in Behshahr, northern Iran, Tavakoli was a key political figure in post-revolution Iran. He served multiple terms in parliament, including as head of the Research Center of Parliament.

A former Minister of Labor under prime minister Mir-Hossein Mousavi, he also ran twice for president, placing second to both Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and Mohammad Khatami.

Tavakoli held a PhD in economics from the University of Nottingham and was an associate professor at Shahid Beheshti University until his retirement in 2013.

He was known for founding the Alef news website and the Transparency and Justice Watch NGO.

A vocal advocate of anti-corruption efforts, he maintained a visible presence in political and academic discourse for decades.

Tavakoli is survived by his wife and seven children.