US Power Declining; Balance of Power Changing Worldwide: Top Iranian General

A senior Iranian commander says the United States’ escape from Afghanistan bears testimony to Washington’s diminishing power.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said the US fleeing Afghanistan, American forces beginning to pull out of Iraq and parts of Syria, the transfer of, and a reduction in the United States’ modern air and missile defense equipment on the Persian Gulf rim as well as a drawdown of US naval troops and their redeployment to areas in southern Chia all indicate the United States’ declining power and a change in the balance of power in the world.

“After the tough days of past threats, now, thank God, we are seeing the days of the decline and weakness of criminal US and its cronies in the region,” said the general.

However, he said, this does not mean that threats have dropped.

“Although it has become difficult for the criminal United States and Zionists to take direct military actions, they have shown that they will never give up their plots and animosity against the holy establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran and will, in different forms, make threats and create hardships for Islamic Iran and our regional allies,” he said.

The top general urged the country’s Armed Forces to remain vigilant as ever.

He said it will be a little easier to tackle overt and direct threats, but “when threats are complex and multi-layered, naturally we will have a more daunting task tacking them.”