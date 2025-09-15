US issues Russia sanctions ultimatum to EU

Speaking to reporters while returning to the White House on Sunday, Trump stated NATO and EU members must “get together” and “toughen up” before the US can be expected to go “full bore” on Russia.

“Europe is buying oil from Russia. I don’t want them to buy oil – and the sanctions that they’re putting on are not tough enough,” Trump said.

“I’m willing to do sanctions, but they’re going to have to toughen up their sanctions commensurate with what I’m doing. Well, I’m ready to move ahead, but they have to do it,” he added.

In recent days, Trump has intensified calls for all NATO states to stop purchasing crude from Russia and urged EU nations to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India, according to the Financial Times.

Last month, Trump imposed 50% US tariffs on Indian goods. New Delhi has so far refused to cut imports of Russian oil, citing national energy security and sovereignty over its economic decisions.

The EU is currently preparing its 19th sanctions package, which may target Russian oil exports and the banking sector. Brussels has pledged to phase out Russian fossil fuels entirely by 2027, but several member states – including Hungary and Slovakia – continue to oppose immediate restrictions due to their dependence on the Druzhba pipeline.

“Right now they’re talking and they’re not doing,” Trump stated.

Russia has maintained that it wants a long-term and sustainable peace in the Ukraine conflict, and has accused Kiev and backers of working to undermine the peace process.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently warned Western nations against trying to “punish” China and India or adopting a “colonial” tone toward them.

“Talking to such partners in such a tone of voice is unacceptable,” he said during a visit to Beijing earlier this month.