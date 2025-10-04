US denies visas to Iranian football delegation for 2026 World Cup draw

The move effectively prevents their attendance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw in Washington DC on December 5.

According to Sports Business Journal, the decision contradicts an executive order issued earlier this year by President Donald Trump, which bars travelers from 12 countries, including Iran, but allows exceptions for major sporting events such as the World Cup and the Olympics.

FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani said he was confident that Iran’s participation in next summer’s tournament would not be affected by US entry restrictions, noting that match locations would be determined by the December draw rather than political considerations.

He added that FIFA had received assurances from the US, Canada, and Mexico guaranteeing entry for all qualified teams.