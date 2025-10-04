IFP ExclusiveSport

US denies visas to Iranian football delegation for 2026 World Cup draw

By IFP Editorial Staff

The US State Department has denied visa requests for a nine-member Iranian football delegation, including Mehdi Taj, president of Iran’s Football Federation, and Amir Ghalenoei, the Team Melli coach.

The move effectively prevents their attendance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw in Washington DC on December 5.

According to Sports Business Journal, the decision contradicts an executive order issued earlier this year by President Donald Trump, which bars travelers from 12 countries, including Iran, but allows exceptions for major sporting events such as the World Cup and the Olympics.

FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani said he was confident that Iran’s participation in next summer’s tournament would not be affected by US entry restrictions, noting that match locations would be determined by the December draw rather than political considerations.
He added that FIFA had received assurances from the US, Canada, and Mexico guaranteeing entry for all qualified teams.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks